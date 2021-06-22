Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Invests $986,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Kodiak Sciences comprises about 0.3% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,419. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KOD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

