Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 29,700 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $313.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

