Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $66.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.73 million and the highest is $67.00 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $58.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $268.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.05 million to $272.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $302.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.65 million to $312.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PING. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

NYSE PING traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,199,646. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.