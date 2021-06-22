Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after buying an additional 281,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

