Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

