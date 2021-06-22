Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.50. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHVS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pharvaris B.V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $604.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Analysts expect that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,811,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

