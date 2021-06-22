Phantasma Energy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $860.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $802,645.60 and $860.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00114044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00155869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,327.82 or 0.98613293 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.