Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 0.5%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €158.40 ($186.35) and last traded at €158.60 ($186.59). 6,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €159.40 ($187.53).

Several research firms recently commented on PFV. Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €162.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

