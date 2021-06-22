Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

