Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.22 billion.

PFGC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,801. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.