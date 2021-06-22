Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,452 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Virgin Galactic worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

