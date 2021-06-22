Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 67,696 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

