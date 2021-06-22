Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.