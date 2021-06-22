Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 146.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 479,879 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORBC. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $896.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

