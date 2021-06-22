Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.