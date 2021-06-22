PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of PFSI opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,795,205.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 890,258 shares of company stock valued at $54,895,625 and sold 679,822 shares valued at $41,299,203. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.