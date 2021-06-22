PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.78% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.