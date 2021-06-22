Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

