Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

