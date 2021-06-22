Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

