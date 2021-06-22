Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 22,777 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.