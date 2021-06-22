Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $194.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

