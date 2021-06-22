Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,710 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

