Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $817,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

