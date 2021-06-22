Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.

