Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

