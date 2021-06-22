Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

