Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $211.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04. The company has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.