Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 545 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

