Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 97,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,679 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

BTU stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $509,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

