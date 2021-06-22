Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDCO opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.