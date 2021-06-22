Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stake Raised by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Patterson Companies comprises about 4.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 1.07% of Patterson Companies worth $33,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

