Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

