PARK CIRCLE Co Buys Shares of 2,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.71. 128,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $457.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

