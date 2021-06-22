Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRTK. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $338.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.56. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.