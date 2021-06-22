Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,171 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.79 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

