Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,425,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

