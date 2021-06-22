Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.45. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $137.97 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

