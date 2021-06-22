Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $370.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

