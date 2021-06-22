Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 3,900 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $657,981.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion and a PE ratio of 133.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

