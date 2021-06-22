Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 26,100 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00.

PLTR stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

