PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,213 shares of company stock worth $2,514,035. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

