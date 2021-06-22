Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $140.78 Average PT from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 340,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

