Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $507.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.30.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

