OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce $24.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.59 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $13.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $96.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.