Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

