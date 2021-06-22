Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $436,011.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $436,011.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00117631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00149251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,770.73 or 0.99613286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

