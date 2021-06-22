ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.45. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands.

ORIC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 32,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $817,383.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,328 shares of company stock worth $3,468,640 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

