O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings of $6.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.50 and the lowest is $6.23. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $27.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,193 shares of company stock worth $45,142,651. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $552.77. 13,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $409.17 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

