Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Pierre Alexandre Sells 114,000 Shares

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$99,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,700.

Shares of TSE:OGD remained flat at $C$1.06 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,347. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

